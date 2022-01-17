Snow, sleet, and freezing rain totals across central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a mess across central North Carolina Sunday thanks to every form of wintry precipitation.

We had a snow and sleet mix to start the day, and for most of us it didn’t amount to much, but Oxford managed to pick up 2 inches with very close to that for western Durham County. Franklinton and the city of Durham had around 1.5 inches with 1 inch for Morrisville in Wake County.

While it wasn’t much, that didn’t stop kids from trying to make the best of a little snow by getting out and playing and doing a little sledding.

Snow and sleet can be pretty to look it and can be shoveled away, but ice is much more of a nuisance and we had a good amount of it Sunday.

Nearly 0.20 inches of ice coated surfaces near Raeford as well as Lake Wheeler, with 0.10-0.15 inches across Wake County for places like Raleigh, Holly Springs, and Apex. Fayetteville picked up just under 0.08 inches of freezing rain, but even a glazing of ice can cause significant issues.

Below is the full list of snow, sleet and freezing rain totals from the National Weather Service

Moore County 2 N Glendon 1.5 in 2 NE Seven Lakes 0.9 in Orange County Chapel Hill 1.0 in Alamance County Burlington 1.6 NW 0.5 in Chatham County 1 WSW Fearrington 0.9 in Cumberland County 4 ENE Hope Mills 0.14 in - freezing rain 2 SE Rockfish 0.10 in - freezing rain Fayetteville 0.08 in - freezing rain Durham County 4 NNE Durham 1.4 in 1 NE Durham 0.3 in Granville County 4 NW Oxford 2.0 in 3 S Butner 1.2 in Harnett County Lillington 0.11 in - freezing rain Hoke County Raeford 0.18 in - freezing rain Johnston County 1 NE Emit 0.06 in - freezing rain Moore County 4 NE Seven Lakes 0.13 in - freezing rain Nash County 1 SE Middlesex 0.10 in - freezing rain 3 WSW Sharpsburg 0.06 in - freezing rain Orange County 0.5 SE Carrboro 1.0 in Sampson County Roseboro 0.13 in - freezing rain Wake County - snow, sleet 2 SW Apex 0.4 in 5 N Raleigh 0.1 in 2 N Rdu International T in Wake County - freezing rain 4 S Lake Wheeler 0.18 in 2 WSW Holly Springs 0.15 in 4 ENE Cary 0.15 in 4 NNE Raleigh 0.15 in 3 SW Garner 0.13 in 2 SW Apex 0.10 in 4 SSW Raleigh 0.10 in 1 SE New Hope 0.08 in 2 N Rdu International 0.08 in Warren County Norlina 5.0 N 1.0 in Wayne County Goldsboro 0.05 in - freezing rain Wilson County 6 N Kenly 0.06 in - freezing rain