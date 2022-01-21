Snowplow overturns in Moore County during winter storm

NCDOT snowplow overturned in Carthage on Jan. 21, 2022. (Courtesy of the Carthage Fire Department via the Sandhills Sentinel)

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Department of Transportation snowplow overturned in Moore County as crews worked to treat roads during Friday’s snowfall.

The Sandhills Sentinel reported that the truck overturned on N.C. 24/27 outside of Carthage. The newspaper said around 7:45 p.m. it was “one of several accidents in the past hour.”

Statewide, troopers said they had responded to dozens of wrecks earlier on Friday before the worst of the snow moved in.

One such crash involved an ambulance in Knightdale. It hit a patch of ice along Interstate-87 and ended up going down an embankment. A patient being transported went into cardiac arrest and died, officials said.

The Sandhills Sentinel reported that a road crew’s truck overturned during the last round of winter weather, as well.