In Wake Forest, Ligon Mill Road from Falconhurst Drive to Creek Moss Avenue is closed due to downed power lines. Photo from town of Wake Forest.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings Monday, many areas in central North Carolina had extensive damage and many were without power.

In Chapel Hill, police said traffic lights are out along Fordham Blvd from S Columbia Street through Manning Dr. Traffic lights are also out on S Columbia St at the N.C. 54 Bypass.

In Franklin County, Highway 39 is closed both directions at Dick Baker Rd. and Highway 581 at Derek Lee Road is blocked in both directions due to a tree in the road. Drivers should find an alternate route, according to Franklin County Emergency Services.

Reports of trees down from a trained spotter on Bass Lake Road near Gooseberry Road in Holly Springs blocking the roadway. The report was made around 7:28 p.m.

Holly Springs is also experiencing a measured wind gust of 52 miles per hour as of 7:20 p.m.

There have also been reports of trees down in the following areas: Mount Vernon Springs Road and Melvin Clark Road (Siler City), Harmony Drive and Duet Drive (Siler City), Silk Hope Road and George Hudson Road (Silk Hope), Launis Street and Circle Drive (Pittsboro). Some trees have fallen on power lines. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Multiple trees are also down on U.S. Highway 1 and in Sanford.

There have also been reports of tens of thousands without power across central North Carolina, according to the outage map from Duke Energy.

