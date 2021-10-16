Storms hit central NC as cold front moves through

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High wind gusts and storms are hitting central North Carolina Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves through.

While the weather is not severe, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for several counties in the region.

The storms are generally moving across a line from the northwest at 30 mph, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds over 40 mph are expected.

This will reduce visibility on roads, so travel with caution. The storms are associated with a cold front, which will drop temperatures significantly by Sunday.

Rain amounts should be on average less than a quarter of an inch.

The storms are associated with a cold front, which will drop temperatures significantly by Sunday. Watch CBS 17 tonight after football for the latest on your local, central North Carolina forecast.