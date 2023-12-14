RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A strong low-pressure system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this morning will bring heavy rain and strong winds into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow.

Rain will begin to enter the region after midnight tonight, and will spread north through the early morning hours of Sunday. Initially, most of the rain will start off as light to moderate and it will just be breezy at times. As we get into the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday, however, the rain is expected to pick up in intensity and winds may gust over 30 mph.

Rain totals will range from two to three inches across central North Carolina. If you look closely at the map above, you can see a small swath of even higher rain totals from Fayetteville to just west of Raleigh. Here, rainfall totals may exceed 4″ as the low tracks north through the region. It is important to note, however, that the narrow band of highest rainfall totals is highly dependent on the exact path of the low pressure system, and could vary east or west. The key takeaway is that heavy rain is expected for our entire region, and a few locations will be at risk for some isolated flash flooding issues.

Winds may also gust over 30 mph at times. Strong winds and saturated soils make work together to produce some isolated power outage issues in the days ahead, but we currently do not expect too many widespread, extended power issues.

The threat of severe weather has increased slightly across the region too, but it remains rather low overall. The sandhills are currently within a Level 2 out of 5, “Slight Risk” of severe weather. Most of Central North Carolina, however, is within in a Level 1 risk except for the far northwest counties.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, though an isolated tornado is also possible.

The exact details of the forecast this weekend will ultimately depend on the track, strength and speed of the low pressure, so stay tuned to the forecast for changes.

This low pressure will bring similar impacts to our strongest tropical system that impacted North Carolina this past hurricane season. When Tropical Storm Ophelia moved through from south to north over eastern North Carolina in September, it brought central North Carolina 2″ – 5″ of rain and 30-45 mph wind gusts. Very similar to what we are expecting this Sunday.

Be safe and stay weather aware!