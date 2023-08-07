RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tens of thousands of people lost power across the Triangle and parts of central North Carolina on Monday evening.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 70,000 customers are without power in the Raleigh area, while over 6,000 lost power in the Sanford, as of 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Duke Energy grid specialist Jeff Brooks posted on social media at 8:08 p.m. that “nearly 250K” of the utility’s customers across the Carolinas were without power.

“More than 4K outage locations will need to be repaired to restore all customers,” he wrote in the post. “Crews will restore power once safe to do so.”

The timetable for when power is estimated to be restored is unknown at this time.

The Town of Chapel Hill reports that traffic lights are out along Fordham Boulevard from S. Columbia Street through Manning Drive.

City officials also say traffic lights are out on S. Columbia Street at the Highway 54 Bypass.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.