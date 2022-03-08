RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When severe weather is in the forecast you need to make sure you have ways to get warnings if they’re issued.

As Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues in central NC, these are a few of the most effective options.

Weather radios

One of the best ways to receive weather alerts is through a weather radio.

Weather radios are programmed to the county you live in. So, if you live in Raleigh, you’d program it for Wake County, if you live in Fayetteville, you’d program it for Cumberland county and so on. You can find these radios at any major retailer, as well as online.

A benefit of these radios is they are very loud and designed to wake you up in the middle of the night should a warning be issued.

Phone alerts and apps

(WNCN photo / Ashley Anderson)

In this technological world we now live in, there are other ways to receive valuable weather warnings, and yes, that includes something you may have in your pocket right now.

“Instantly on your cell phone via what we call Wireless Emergency Alerts, it’s like a text message, a little snippet of information saying you are in a warned area, seek additional information,” explains Nick Petro from the National Weather Service.

But, as he mentioned, when you get one of those alerts, they are just the headline, and you’ll want to get more information. That is part of our job here at CBS 17.

If a weather alert is issued, the CBS 17 Storm Team will walk you through the information and give you the latest track and information to keep you safe on-air and online. Here’s how to find and download the free CBS 17 mobile app.

These are a few ways to receive weather warnings, but also as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a tornado drill will take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Your weather radios will sound, and your wireless emergency alert on your phone will go off. Don’t panic, but use it as an opportunity to think about where your safe spot is.