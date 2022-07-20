RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a thunderstorm warning Wednesday evening for three central North Carolina counties.

At 8:39 p.m., a thunderstorm warning was issued for north central Moore County, northwestern Lee County and southwestern Chatham County. The warning is set to expire at 9:30 p.m.

The thunderstorm was located nine miles northwest of Carthage, moving east at 25 mph. The National Weather Service said 60 mph wind gusts can be expected.

The impact of the thunderstorm includes damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The locations impacted include Sanford, Goldston, Robbins, Gum Springs, Cumnock, Harpers Crossroads and Highfalls.

The National Weather Service recommends seeking shelter and staying away from windows.