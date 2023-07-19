RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Dortches, a town in Nash County on Wednesday afternoon. The tornado touched down seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount at 12:36 p.m.

After an initial storm survey, the National Weather Service found the tornado was at least EF-2 strength with winds up to 135 mph.

All lanes heading north and south on I-95 reopened at about 3:15 p.m. with approximately five miles of congestion on both sides, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of central North Carolina from 12:31 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Counties in the the warning area included Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax.

CBS 17 has received reports of a roofs being torn off homes, a roof collapse and power lines down that are making long stretches of roads impassable. Injuries, including lacerations, have also been reported in connection to the tornado.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts was located near Rocky Mount, moving east at 25 mph just 10 minutes before the tornado touched down.