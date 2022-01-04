Tornado touched down briefly in Harnett County during Monday’s winter storms

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado touched down briefly in Harnett County during Monday’s winter storms, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.

The tornado, graded an EF-0, hit about 2 miles southwest of Coats in Harnett County. At its maximum, the twister was about 75 yards wide with wind speeds of 85 mph. Its path was a little less than 0.8 miles, the NWS said.

In all, the tornado was on the ground for about 2 minutes before dissipating, the NWS said.

Several homes experienced damage to roofs, windows, and siding. About a dozen trees were either snapped or uprooted, as well.

No one was injured, the NWS reported.

The storms brought the first snowfall in almost a year to the Triangle area. Central North Carolina also experienced flooded streets due to heavy rains and strong winds that took down trees.

