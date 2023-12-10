RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The tornado warning issued at 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. for Northeastern Wake County and Central Franklin County has been canceled, but the National Weather Service in Raleigh has placed 22 central North Carolina counties under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

The following counties are included in the tornado watch:

Chatham

Cumberland

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Granville

Halifax

Harnett

Hoke

Johnston

Lee

Moore

Nash

Northampton

Orange

Person

Sampson

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wayne

Wilson

An earlier tornado warning for eastern Wake County expired at 1 p.m.

The Wake/Franklin tornado warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Zebulon, or 11 miles east of Raleigh, moving northeast at 35 mph

The eastern Wake County warning was issued when a tornado-producing storm was located over Garner, or near Raleigh, moving northeast at 25 mph.

An earlier Wake/Johnston tornado warning was allowed to expire at 12:45 p.m. and was triggered when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fuquay-Varina, or 10 miles south of Cary, moving east at 30 mph, forecasters said.

An earlier tornado warning issued late Sunday morning was allowed to expire for parts of central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:36 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Northwestern Harnett County and Eastern Lee County until noon, weather forecasters said.

The weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sanford, moving northeast at 20 mph. The warning was later allowed to expire at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

“However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm,” forecasters warned.

The storm was forecast in mainly rural areas of northwestern Harnett and eastern Lee Counties, and other locations including Olivia, Broadway, Seminole, Lemon Springs, and Raven Rock State Park.