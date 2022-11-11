RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning has been issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh.

As of 9:43 a.m., northwestern and central Durham, northeastern Orange, west central Granville and southeastern Person counties are under the tornado warning until at least 10:15 a.m.

Flying debris is expected and can cause damage to roofs, windows and vehicles.

Other locations impacted by the tornado include Lake Michie, Lake Butner, Moriah, Eno River State Park and Surl.