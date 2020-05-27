Tornado warning issued for part of Warren County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Wednesday for the northwestern part of Warren County.

The warning, which was issued just before 7:10 p.m., lasts until 7:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Norlina, which is about 7 miles north of Warrenton. It was moving northwest at 20 mph.

The NWS recommends that people in the affected area take cover.

