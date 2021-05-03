Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of central North Carolina was under a tornado warning as bands of storms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

At 2:32 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Moore County. Northern Montgomery County and southeastern Randolph County were included in the warning, as well.

The warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Just after 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Troy. It was moving east at 35 mph, according to the warning.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed,” the NWS said. “Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”