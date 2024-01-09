RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has announced a tornado watch, wind advisory and severe thunderstorm warnings for cities in the Triangle and portions of central North Carolina.

The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The following N.C. counties affected by the tornado watch are:

Alamance

Chatham

Cumberland

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Granville

Harnett

Halifax

Hoke

Johnston

Lee

Moore

Northampton

Orange

Person

Sampson

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wayne

Wilson

The NWS also says that a few tornadoes are likely with damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. They say people in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Chatham County, which is set to last from 2:44 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

They also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Alamance County, Guilford County and Randolph County, which are located west of the Triangle.

Weather officials said 60 mile per hour winds are expected, which could damage roofs, siding and trees.

At 2:53 p.m., the NWS issued a wind advisory for all of central North Carolina, which will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“South or southeasterly winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph can be expected this afternoon. Winds will shift to more southwesterly by this evening and will be gusty at times with gusts of 30 to 40 mph during periods overnight,” the advisory said.