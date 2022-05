RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for 25 counties in central North Carolina at 6:31 a.m. Friday that will remain in effect through 2 p.m.

The counties in the tornado watch threat area include Wake, Durham, Chatham, Orange, Lee, Harnett, Nash, Moore, Hoke, Halifax, Vance, Warren, Granville, Person, Franklin, Alamance, Anson, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond, Scotland and Stanly counties.