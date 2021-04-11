Tornado with 100 mph winds causes damage in eastern NC

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service confirms there was an EF-1 tornado in Pitt County early Sunday morning.

The tornado had max sustained winds of around 100 mph. According to the NWS, the tornado touched down two miles north of the Belvoir.

No one was killed or injured.

A team from the NWS surveyed damage from the storm along Holland Road, Porter Road, and Floyd Harris Road near Belvoir Sunday morning.

The tornado moved through a field on the south side of Floyd Harris Road, knocking down trees before moving towards Porter Road and severely damaging a large metal outbuilding.

The largest area of damage was concentrated between two homes on Porter Road.

Two people were inside when the tornado ripped off a part their home along Porter Road.

It happened so quickly they didn’t have time to move from their bed to a safe place.

One woman says the only thing that saved them when the walls collapsed were the post and frame of the bed.