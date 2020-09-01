RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As flash flood warnings were issued throughout the Raleigh region Monday night, there were several reports of flooding and people trapped in flooded cars.
In one case, a car with at least two people inside was caught in floodwaters in the 3200 block of Sanders Road, just inside Wake County near Clayton.
About 8 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in parts of Johnston County.
Clayton fire and rescue crews were deployed to the area to help around 9 p.m.
A car was flooded along Glenwood Avenue at Kodiak Drive around 9:30 p.m. There were five other reports of cars caught in high water in Raleigh or Wake County.
North Carolina University police closed Lawson Street because of high water around 9:45 p.m.
Flooding was reported on a road near Bethesda in Durham County.
Meanwhile, flooding was seen along N.C. 55 a mile south-southeast of Anger in Harnett County.
More flooding was seen on N.C. 210 a mile east of Anger and high water was reported on Old Buies Creek Road, according to the National Weather Service.
By 9:15 p.m., weather officials said up to four inches of rain had fallen in the warning areas and more was expected.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Several rescued from NC apartments following heavy rains, flooding
- Car plows through wall of NC gas station, rupturing gas line
- Torrential rains lead to flooded roads, cars trapped in high water in Triangle
- Dramatic video shows officer crawl into SUV wreckage to rescue little girl
- Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases; 11 total