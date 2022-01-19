Triangle braces for another round of winter weather that could bring up to 6 inches of snow

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As some residents in the Triangle still have snow-covered front lawns and roads, they’re now having to brace for another round of winter weather that could bring 4 to 6 inches of snow to the area on Friday.

On Wednesday, some Orange County secondary roads were still down to one lane of travel because they were still covered with snow, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Orange County.

As a result, Orange County Schools held classes online on Wednesday due to the risk of black ice.

Orange County Emergency Management is monitoring for any potential prolonged power outages and the need for emergency shelters. But officials said they are optimistic that while travel may be impacted this weekend, they are not seeing the widespread threat of power outages like last weekend.

In Durham, city officials said the public works department has more than 20 trucks with plows and spreaders ready for use to treat and plow streets when needed. Durham city workers will start 12-hour shifts on Friday.

Across the Triangle, people were out getting some last-minute items to make sure their homes are prepared for the winter storm.

At Oxford Ace Hardware in Granville County, owner John Williford said they had a steady flow of customers all day on Wednesday.

“We’ve been selling plenty of sleds, ice melt, shovels, and we’re just staying as busy as we can,” Williford said.

Williford said right now they are out of ice melt, their kerosene heater sales have been double, and he said they have run out of space heaters twice. But he said it’s been good for business.

“Everything we can get our hands on we’re selling, thank goodness,” Williford said.

Jeremy Collins bought a sled for his kids. Hhe said he’s also spending Wednesday making sure his home is prepared before some of the bad weather arrives.

“Just making sure we have gas for the generator just in case power goes out,” Collins said.