RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continues it’s westward track toward the Virgin Islands this weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, Fiona was moving west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 50 mph. Some slow strengthening is possible in the coming days and the general motion is also expected to continue in the coming days.

The forecast track of the system will continue to bring it westward in the north Caribbean this weekend. While in the northern Caribbean, the storm will encounter several islands that could have an impact on whether or not the system strengthens or remains a tropical system at all. Challenges of dry air and strong upper-level winds that could weaken the system also remain.

Next week, most models have upper level winds turning the storm north and staying away from the southeastern United States.