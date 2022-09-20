RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour.

The storm will continue moving to the northeast through the week ahead, eventually bringing impacts to the Azores by the weekend. While Gaston will get stronger over the coming days, it is expected to remain a tropical storm.

Eventually Gaston will turn to the west, and become a non-tropical area of low pressure in the cool waters of the North Atlantic.