Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to an advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The depression strengthened into a tropical storm Thursday evening with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the storm was about 385 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph, the NHC said.

Hurricane hunter aircraft flying into the system Thursday night found a stronger system leading to the upgrade in category. Hanna will continue to move in a general westerly direction and make landfall along the Texas coast Saturday as a tropical storm.

“Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland,” the NHC said.

It is the earliest forming “H” named storm on record. The old record for earliest 8th named storm was Harvey in 2005, which formed on August 3. The 2020 hurricane season has had the earliest forming “C,” “E,” “F,” and “G” named storms on record. Last year on July 23 we were only up to Barry on the name list.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still in the central Atlantic and should enter the Caribbean this weekend. Its maximum sustained winds have neared 60 mph and there is a chance it could become the first hurricane of the season, the NHC said.

