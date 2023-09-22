RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued Friday for parts of central North Carolina by the National Weather Service in Raleigh as the newly-named Tropical Storm Ophelia pushes into the area.

The counties under the warning are all east of the capital city. They include Sampson, Wayne, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northampton.

Cities under the tropical storm warning include Goldsboro, Wilson, Clinton, Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids and Nashville.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions — winds of 39 miles per hour or stronger — are expected within the next 36 hours.

Potential impacts could include damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes. Large limbs and trees may also break off or snap, and fences or road signs may blow over.

Roads may also become impassable due to debris, and there may be scattered power outages.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in preparation for the impacts from the storm.

“The storm’s path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather,” Cooper said in a statement.

The same areas had previously been put under a flood watch by NWS Raleigh on Friday in anticipation of heavy rainfall from what is now Tropical Storm Ophelia.

People are encouraged to be on alert for flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.