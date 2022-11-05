RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a reminder that hurricane season technically goes until November 30, we’re tracking two areas in the Atlantic, one of which could bring impacts to North Carolina.

An area of low pressure is developing in the northeastern Caribbean Sea, and gradual development is expected over the next few days. Odds for development are 50 percent within the next 48 hours, and 80 percent within the next five days.

This low pressure could become a tropical, or subtropical depression early next week, and will then move west-northwest, bringing impacts in the form of gusty winds and heavy rain along the U.S. Southeast coast.

Here in North Carolina, the tropical moisture will pair with a cold front, increasing our chance for rain Friday into Saturday.

There is still uncertainty in the forecast, some keep checking back with the forecast this week.