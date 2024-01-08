RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has announced a flood watch will be in place most of Tuesday across the Triangle and the central North Carolina region while severe storms move through.

Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, the flood watch was announced and will be in effect from Tuesday morning through the evening.

The impacted areas of the flood watch include the following Counties: Wake, Durham, Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Franklin, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, Anson and Richmond.

The weather is expected to impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.