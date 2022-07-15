RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong storms brought heavy rain across the Triangle Friday. Flood warnings also started ringing in around 6 p.m near Raleigh and CBS 17 followed the storms while tracking areas that became problematic for drivers.

Wake County crews were just part of the cleanup effort that helped pick up after a lane was shut down near Duraleigh Road, disrupting traffic. Workers spent part of the late afternoon shoveling and spraying mud that had collected on the road caused by erosion.

Wake County crews work to clear a mud slide near Duraleigh Road (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17).

Flood waters cover a road (Mariah Ellis, Virgil Price/CBS 17).

Overturned chipper truck (Bill Crabtree/Wake Forest PIO).

A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to clear the scene quickly and return the flow of traffic back to normal, but it still caused build-ups and delays for motorists.

Five minutes down the road near Wooten Meadow Park, drivers said they ran into rushing water near Millbrook and Leesville Road where a creek had flooded.

One driver told CBS 17 that his car had stalled near the intersection where water had collected. Raleigh police helped direct traffic at the intersection.

While crews responded to a variety of calls, CBS 17 came across one Raleigh police officer who volunteered off the clock to help clear storm drains.

The off-duty officer said he pulled over after noticing the issue. He said that he wanted to help make driving conditions a little safer for people in the neighborhood.

Even with the challenges, crews said fortunately no one was hurt and everyone remained safe.