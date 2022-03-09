ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill took place Wednesday morning. It included the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon.

Whether you’re at work, school, or at home, knowing where your safe spot is is important. If we know anything about the North Carolina weather, it keeps us on our toes.

“North Carolina is prone to every season, we’ve seen multiple seasons in a day, but with each of those seasons also comes with the threats for severe weather,” said Darshan Patel, the Chief of Operations for Wake County Emergency Management.

Zebulon is no stranger to tornadoes. An EF-2 hit the town in 2019, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

“Take it all seriously. It’s one of those things where we always feel like it can never happen to us, it always happens to other people, and that’s something we need to work at,” says Darryl Blevins, the Director of Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon. “Really taking these things seriously and encouraging others to take it seriously and prepare yourself, not just in the work environment, but at home too.”

So whether at work or home, you’ll want to get to the lowest possible level and move to an interior room away from any windows.

The main topic for Wednesday of course was not only finding your shelter, but just overall being prepared should the worst happen, whether it’s a tornado or any other severe weather.

Darshan Patel also explained that if you live in Wake County, you can sign up for weather, and other emergency alerts through ReadyWake.