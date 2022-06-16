RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has declared the remainder of Thursday a weather Aler Day with the threat of severe storms hitting the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

Already Thursday afternoon, at least one severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the Triangle.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms that could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail, the National Weather Service said.

The watch covers Chatham, Durham, Granville, Harnett, Henderson, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person, Vance and Wake counties.

A severe thunderstorm is a storm that produces one-inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal to or exceeding 58 mph.

The National Weather Service also said dangerous heat will continue through Friday, with heat indices up to 107 degrees. After a cool down this weekend, dangerous heat is expected again by midweek next week.