A flash flood warning has been issued for Wake and Durham on Friday (CBS 17 Storm Team).

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Raleigh and Durham on Friday night.

Central Wake County and southeastern Durham County are currently in a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. eastern, NWS said. The announcement came at 6:06 p.m.

Radar said one to three inches of rain have already fallen and 1.5 more inches of rain is expected.

Highway 70 and Glenwood Avenue between RDU and Raleigh will have flooding, NWS said.

NWS said Raleigh, RDU International, Morrisville, Knightdale and William B Umstead State Park should watch out for flooding, too.

Flooding can occur in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.