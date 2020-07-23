Warnings issued as severe thunderstorms pop up in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
A warning was issued for Nash County and southeastern Franklin County around 2:40 p.m. after a thunderstorm was located near Nashville and moving southeast at 20 mph. Another issue was issued for central Wake County about 10 minutes later after a thunderstorm was located over north Raleigh. It was moving southeast at 15 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.
“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the alerts read.
