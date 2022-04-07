RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina are under a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon as storms move through the area, weather officials said.

The warning, issued at 3:24 p.m., said a severe thunderstorm was located about 7 miles west of Lillington. It was moving northeast at 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The warning covers south-central Wake County, northwestern Johnston County, and central Harnett County. It is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, the NWS warned.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Central North Carolina is also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.