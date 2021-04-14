Warren, Halifax counties under severe thunderstorm warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible as thunderstorms move through Warren and Halifax counties, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

At 7:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Warren and Halifax counties until 8:15 p.m. The NWS spotted thunderstorms extending from near Ebony to 9 miles northeast of Warrenton to near Norlina. The storms were moving east at 35 mph.

“Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds,” the warning said. “People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.”