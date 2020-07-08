Waterspout moves ashore at NC coast, officials confirm tornado

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly Monday in Brunswick County.

Several viewers reported seeing a waterspout near Caswell Beach just before 3 p.m.

“A waterspout developed just off the coast of Caswell Beach and tracked west-northwest,” the National Weather Service stated Tuesday. “It moved onshore nearly parallel to the beach, between the Oak Island Gold Club and the Caswell Beach public beach access.

“A beach umbrella was lofted across Caswell Beach Road before the funnel lifted,” weather officials said.

The estimated maximum wind speed was 65 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported.

