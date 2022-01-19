Winter storms in central NC: How to make a plan to stay warm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter storms are never the same in central North Carolina, but this weekend we’re going to be dealing with more than just the threat of snow and ice.

Cold weather is a threat that’s always in the back of our minds when we’re staring down winter weather. While it’s not always the first thing we think about, cold weather is something you should be prepared for all winter long, not just when a winter storm is looming.

So what should you do? Well, it seems like common sense, but have a plan in case the power goes out.

If you lose power and have a generator, run it outside your home and garage to avoid deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you don’t have a generator, find as many blankets as you can and make sure all windows and doors are sealed from drafts.

If all else fails and you are worried about the cold but are still able to travel, find a local warming shelter until your power is turned back on.

It’s also important to remember that before any winter weather event, make sure your phones and devices have a full charge. Also, have a full stock of your medication should you be unable to leave the house. If you do have to travel, make sure you have at least half a tank of gas, let someone know where you’re going, and when you get there.