Winter storms: With ice, snow falling, when will roads in central NC be most dangerous?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Precipitation began falling around 6 a.m. Sunday as winter storms began moving through the Triangle. Even though crews treated roads with brine prior to the storms, snow and freezing rain will make a mess for those on the road in central North Carolina.

So, when will be the most dangerous times to be on the road during this weather event?

“I would say the worst times to travel would be heading into the mid-morning hours with the light snow accumulation and with the transition to freezing rain, which will add to any slick and icy spots,” said CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Melissa LeFevre.

Precipitation should transition to rain by the afternoon. That should help road conditions, although roads will still be wet, LeFevre said.

Areas to the north and west of the Triangle that see more snow and ice accumulation will experience more troublesome road conditions.

LeFevre said to be careful Monday morning, too. Temperatures dropping may cause refreezing.