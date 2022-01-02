Winter weather advisory extended to Person, Granville counties with snow possible Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winter weather advisory was issued Sunday for possible snow accumulations Monday in the northern areas of central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were already calling for the chance of snow as cold air moves in before rain departs the region. But, little or no accumulation was expected in central North Carolina.

However, Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in Person and Granville counties Monday. Mecklenburg County, Virginia, was already in the advisory.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the advisory said.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said the snow accumulation would be primarily on “grassy surfaces.”

The advisory includes Roxboro, Oxford, and Creedmoor.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” forecasters said in the winter weather advisory.