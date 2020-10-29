Zeta’s remnants bring strong winds, damage, power outages to central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a handful of road closures Thursday afternoon as remnants from Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds to central North Carolina.

Downed power lines on Sherron Road near Durham. (Courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Patterson Road near Little Rodgers Road and Sherron Road near Ember Drive — both in Durham County — were closed due to downed power lines, according to DriveNC. Both closures were reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.

As of 4:15 p.m., almost 7,700 Duke Energy customers in Durham were without power. Almost 4,500 more in Hillsborough and 1,400 in Raleigh were without service, as well.

Further west, more than 30,000 in Greensboro, 48,000 in Winston-Salem, 17,000 in Charlotte lost power. There were also more than 55,000 customers without service around Greenville, South Carolina.

In all, as of 4:15 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting almost 9,400 outages and more than 390,000 customers without power.