Shorts or snow in January? Wes Hohenstein’s winter weather predictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You would think with the way 2020 has been with so many things, that winter in North Carolina would either have a 100 degree day or the most snow we’ve ever seen….or both…in the same week!

Wes Hohenstein

Despite the chaos of the year, it’s doesn’t look like the wildness of the year will seep into our winter weather.

La Nina will likely keep us warm and dry.

In central North Carolina, that means very little snow.

La Nina was one of the big factors that kept us busy during the tropical season, but in the winter La Nina does something else.

Cool waters in the Pacific Ocean push the U.S. Jetstream north and keep North Carolina warmer and drier.

There is some hope though, central North Carolina has never had a snow-free winter on record…but again, it is 2020!