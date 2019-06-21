Show your stripes: CBS 17 meteorologists post graphics to show warming climate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 meteorologists Wes Hohenstein and Paul Heggen are showing their stripes on Friday in an effort to show the Earth’s warming climate.

Across the country, meteorologists are posting graphics to social media using #showyourstripes.

In the graphics, each vertical stripe represents one year – with the blues showing a year that had below normal temperatures while the red hues show warmer temperatures.

Showyourstripes.info says the graphics are made to be simple to help start conversations about how the Earth is warming and the risks of climate change

Click here to see a graphic for your city or state

“This simple image is a representation of Earth’s annual average temperature and how it has continued to warm since 1850,” CBS 17 Chief Meteorologis Wes Hohenstein said.

Welcome to the first day of summer, a day meteorologists around the globe are reminding everyone how our planet continues to warm. This simple image is a representation of Earth’s annual average temperature & how it has continued to warm since 1850. #ShowYourStripes #MetsUnite pic.twitter.com/u2Dca3IYaf — Wes Hohenstein (@WeatherWes) June 21, 2019

Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image showing the warming temperatures in Raleigh.

Meteorologists worldwide are participating in #ShowYourStripes for the first day of summer. Each line in this image represents one year of Raleigh-Durham temperatures since 1900: blue below-average, red above-average. Notice the red taking over in the last 40 years… pic.twitter.com/wwUlLSqQG9 — Paul Heggen (@PaulHeggenWX) June 21, 2019

Data used in the graphics was gathered from the Berkeley Earth and last updated at the end of 2018.

