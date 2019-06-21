Show your stripes: CBS 17 meteorologists post graphics to show warming climate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 meteorologists Wes Hohenstein and Paul Heggen are showing their stripes on Friday in an effort to show the Earth’s warming climate.
Across the country, meteorologists are posting graphics to social media using #showyourstripes.
In the graphics, each vertical stripe represents one year – with the blues showing a year that had below normal temperatures while the red hues show warmer temperatures.
Showyourstripes.info says the graphics are made to be simple to help start conversations about how the Earth is warming and the risks of climate change
Click here to see a graphic for your city or state
“This simple image is a representation of Earth’s annual average temperature and how it has continued to warm since 1850,” CBS 17 Chief Meteorologis Wes Hohenstein said.
Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image showing the warming temperatures in Raleigh.
Data used in the graphics was gathered from the Berkeley Earth and last updated at the end of 2018.
