RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Only in North Carolina can you have highs near 70° with severe weather one day and a chance of snow less than 48 hours later, but that’s the forecast this weekend for central North Carolina.

There is a small window late Friday night through the early morning hours of Saturday when a small amount of moisture and some upper level energy could move down from Virginia after the cold front to bring some light rain and snow to central North Carolina.

Overnight Friday into Saturday from about midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday is the most likely timing of the snow. Most of this will occur while everyone is asleep, but don’t plan on waking up to a winter wonderland. The snow will be light, if it falls at all and the ground is very warm so accumulation will be extremely difficult.

A dusting of snow on elevated and grassy surfaces is possible for most of central North Carolina as the brief system moves north to south. Travel impacts are not expected since the ground is warm and the morning low Saturday is expected to be just above freezing.

Leading up to the snow Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with cooler highs in the lower 50s. Clouds move in Friday night before the snow chance.

Saturday and the rest of the holiday week will be mostly sunny, dry and chilly. Highs won’t get out of the 40s Saturday with 50s expected Saturday and Sunday.

So far this season central North Carolina has not received any measurable snow. However, January is our snowiest month on average. 50 percent of our seasonal snow falls in the first month of the year.

We have never had a snow-free winter in central North Carolina. There has only been a trace of snow several times, but never a winter with no snow.