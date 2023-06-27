RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Poor air quality returns to Central North Carolina Wednesday. The return of northerly winds will bring down more smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Code Orange Air Quality goes into effect at midnight Wednesday morning and will remain in place until the following midnight. High pressure will stay in place through Thursday, keeping our winds out the north.

Smoke Forecast

We are also watching the development of an inversion (which is when temperatures get warmer as they get higher above the ground instead of cooler) overnight Wednesday into Thursday. With that inversion in place, it may trap the smokey conditions near the ground, keeping the air quality less than ideal through Thursday.

Air Quality Forecast

As a reminder, Code Orange Air Quality means the particles in the air, in this case smoke will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you fall into that group, you are encouraged to limit your time outside, and if you do have to be out for an extended period of time, it is recommended that you wear a mask.

Stay with CBS17 through the next few days as we continue to track the air quality.