RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest temperatures of the month and another batch of rain Sunday in central North Carolina will also include a very small chance of a few snow flakes Sunday morning.

Even if we don’t get snow Sunday, rain is likely as well as cold temperatures than for most of us won’t get out of the 40s. The chance of snow will come north of the Triangle and near the Virginia border Sunday morning.

Colder air in the upper atmosphere could help mix in a few snow flakes with the rain. If it does happen Sunday morning, there will be no accumulation and no impact from the snow.

There will be impact from the cold and wet conditions the rest of the day, though. Compared to the pleasant, warm start to March, Sunday will be quite miserable.

Morning temperatures Sunday will start in the mid 30s, so while it will be cold, it will not be freezing. Highs Sunday afternoon will only get up to 47. The best chances of rain will be Sunday morning with some drying Sunday afternoon.

So far this winter, the Triangle has only received a trace of snow and that was in January. The average amount of snow the Triangle receives each winter is just over five inches. This could be the least amount of snow for central North Carolina in 17 years.

It has also been more than 400 days since the Triangle has registered more than a trace of snow.