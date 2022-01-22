Snow moves out, slippery roads and cold temperatures here to stay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The snow has come to an end for central North Carolina, but most areas are now left with several inches of snow, ice and slick roads across the region. A winter wonderland, and a reminder to stay home, just in time for the weekend.

All winter weather alerts have been allowed to expire for our area. And although we are done with the wintry precipitation, we are not done with the cold.

As most were waking up Saturday, it is quite frigid with temperatures in the upper teens to middle 20s. Factor in the winds and it feels more like the teens, and even single digits.

Overnight, Clinton experienced the most snow, accumulating 3.4 inches. The town was followed by Raleigh with 3.1, Goldsboro with 3.0, Lillington with 2.8 and Carrboro and Raleigh-Durham International Airport tied with 2.3 inches.

Today will be a good day to stay at home and play in the snow, while roads will continue to be slick and slippery, especially through the first part of the day. If you must get out on the roads, please use caution.

As of 7 a.m., only 20-percent of Interstate 95 and 10-percent of I-140 had been cleared, main modes of travel in the state, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Relations Officer Andrew Barksdale.

However, we will see sunshine for Saturday, which should help for some improvement on the roads.

If you do play outside, bundle up and have extra layers as highs are only expected to reach the middle 30s. However, winds will make it feel much colder. Lows will drop into the teens Sunday morning.

Be careful if you are out Sunday morning, too, as black ice and refreezing will be a concern. Some melting will occur Sunday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s for Monday. A determination for road conditions will be made later in the weekend by CBS 17’s Storm Team.

At this time there is no Alert Day planned for Saturday, Sunday or Monday by CBS 17. An Alert Day signals significant and dangerous weather.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.