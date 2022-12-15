RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rain, cold and even snow are starting to look more likely for central North Carolina late next week, just a couple of days before Christmas.

This is not the first time that long range computer models have picked up on snow more than seven days out, but this is the first time the CBS 17 Storm Team thinks that snow might actually fall in central North Carolina as these models are showing.

After the rain that fell most of the day Thursday, dry and chilly weather will return Friday through the weekend. Things will stay dry next Monday and Tuesday too with temperatures during that five day stretch staying below average with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will drop even more late next week after a cold front and arctic blast arrive for most of the east coast. This will be the coldest air of the season and could lead to highs only in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temperatures could dip into the teens and 20s next Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. And that Sunday is also Christmas Day!

The coldest of that air could be chasing the moisture that is expected to move through next Thursday and Friday. Cold air chasing moisture is not the best recipe for snow in central North Carolina, but it does happen.

A strong storm system moving north up the east coast from the Gulf of Mexico will be responsible for bringing rain chances. The most likely timing of that system for central North Carolina is Thursday and Friday, possibly with good rain chances. Depending on what happens with the cold air and the track of that system, snow is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Next weekend, Christmas weekend is shaping up to be dry, but very cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

There will be many changes to the track of this system in the coming days as it’s still a week away. Stay tuned to CBS 17 for updates on what actually happens.