RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you were driving through Cary this week, you may have seen a parade of snow plows on area roads.

While snow is not in the forecast quite yet, the Town of Cary is getting ready for the upcoming 2022-2023 winter weather season.

The Cary Public Works Department ran its annual training simulation known as “Snow Rodeo” this week to keep their team ready and focused.

Matt Flynn, the Public Works Director for the Town of Cary, said it’s an important simulation so employees can continue to increase their familiarity with the equipment.

“When you’re comfortable, you do your job well, and most importantly, you’re safe,” said Flynn.

One of the goals was also to check all of the equipment and make any necessary repairs while the weather is calm and quiet.

This week’s exercises consisted of 260 personnel located in four districts with six specialized “strike teams”. Each team has rapid response capability when winter weather impacts roadways.

These teams remain active on a carefully devised rotating schedule before, during and after winter storms to keep residents safe.

Cary has over 3,500 tons of salt ready for the upcoming season, split up among several reservoirs strategically located around the county.

Flynn says that their team uses up to 60 tons of salt to respond to a full day of winter weather, so they have plenty stockpiled for the upcoming season.

The process for using salt to pre-treat and treat roads is very well researched.

Up to 24 hours before snow begins falling, Cary deploys trucks with the mission to dispense a brine and salt mixture in well-known trouble areas for winter weather.

Flynn said the goal isn’t necessarily to prevent snow and ice from developing on roadways with the initial pre-treatment, because that will likely happen regardless of the best known efforts.

The vital goal, however, is to prevent snow and ice from forming a tight bond on road surfaces so plows can efficiently remove ice from roadways. Without pre-treatment, the snow and ice would be much more difficult to scrape off roads and return them to safer driving conditions.

The second phase of the process is to deploy a salt and sand mixture to roadways if snow and ice continues to fall persistently.

Plows will also continue to work area roads to return them to safe driving conditions across the area.

Stay tuned to CBS 17 News and Weather this Winter for all of the latest updates.