Snow still on track to arrive this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all becoming increasing likely with a winter storm this weekend in central North Carolina, but we are still too far out to know exact details.

The storm system continues to trend slower and stronger thousands of miles away. Models have the bulk of the precipitation arriving Sunday, and then drying out Monday.

Here’s what we don’t know: the track of the storm system, accumulation, and who gets what. As you can see below, the track will depend on the type of weather we see.

Forecast models are starting to become into better agreement with when the system arriving Sunday as snow, changing over to a wintry mix and rain in the afternoon before ending as snow Sunday night.

Keep in mind any slight shift to the north in this low pressure could drastically decrease our chance for wintry precipitation.