Snowfall totals for Feb. 20

A little change of format today, with this winter storm moving into central North Carolina. I'm going to break things down by looking at the most-likely scenario, then a look at the "boom" and "bust" scenarios. There's always a high degree of uncertainty with winter storms in this part of the country, and this one is no exception.

As I'm typing this (9:00am-ish), we're already seeing rain showers moving into our southern counties, mixed with some sleet in spots. Those showers will spread northward, mostly as cold rain showers, into early afternoon. At that point, we'll start to see a rain/snow mix northwest of the Triangle -- that "transition zone" will steadily work its way southward throughout the afternoon. We should see the changeover to snow in the Triangle by late afternoon...earlier north, later to the south.