Snowstorm timeline: What to expect and when in the Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The next winter weather event for central North Carolina is forecast to arrive Thursday – bringing snow for a large swath of the CBS 17 viewing area.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect from this winter weather event.

Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday evening through early Saturday as a cold front will move through central North Carolina.

Rain will accompany that front but some snow is possible behind it late Thursday.

Temperatures will top out in the 40s but plummet with the front moving through.

Friday

The cold front will stall along the coast and a low-pressure system is forecast to move up with it.

This is when snow will develop Friday afternoon and into the evening. The snow will likely continue through Friday night.

The CBS 17 Storm Team’s forecast says the heaviest snowfall could occur right across central North Carolina with up to 6 inches in some areas, including Raleigh.

The southern Coastal Plain and southern Sandhills will receive more ice than snow with up to 1/3 inch accumulation.

The high temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s.

Saturday

The system will move out Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

What we don’t know

The amount of frozen precipitation all depends on where the area of low pressure sets up. The farther away the system sets up – the better chance for snow in the Raleigh area.