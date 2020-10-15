Snowy winter in NC? Not likely, NOAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter weather outlook on Thursday – which won’t make snow lovers in North Carolina happy.
The forecast for December through February makes special mention of the ongoing La Nina’s impact on conditions.
CBS 17 meteorologist Bill Reh said a La Nina winter usually brings warmer and drier conditions to the southeast and wet and cold conditions out west.
NOAA’s prediction says there will be warmer than normal temperatures across the southeast.
“Doesn’t mean we won’t see snow. Doesn’t mean it won’t be cold at times,” Reh said.
The majority of North Carolina still has a 40 percent chance of having colder than normal temps.
“That’s why I say take it with a grain of salt,” Reh said.
