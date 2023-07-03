RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After several days of a Level 1 risk of severe weather for most of Central North Carolina, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk to a “Level 2” status across our entire region.

The most likely threat from the alert day will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and large hail.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker says that forecast models have been consistent with isolated severe thunderstorms developing after 3 p.m., but the most likely time for severe weather will be between 6-9 p.m.

In addition to the primary severe threats, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that develop today.

Remain weather aware throughout the day today, and be prepared to seek shelter if a thunderstorm threatens your area.

Strong storms will be possible once again tomorrow, but the severe risk is slightly lower.

There is a Marginal, Level 1 Risk of severe storms on Tuesday.